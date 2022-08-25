India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie

In its first reaction to the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the ''horrific attack'' and wished him a speedy recovery.

Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12 where he had gone to deliver a lecture.

''India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

