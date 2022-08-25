India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In its first reaction to the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the ''horrific attack'' and wished him a speedy recovery.
Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12 where he had gone to deliver a lecture.
''India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Author Salman Rushdie’s attacker pleads not guilty
New York Gov Kathy Hochul thanks trooper who arrested Salman Rushdie's attacker
Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty as author remains hospitalized
Reaction to attack on writer Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and condition improving, agent says