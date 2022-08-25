Left Menu

India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:58 IST
India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In its first reaction to the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the ''horrific attack'' and wished him a speedy recovery.

Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12 where he had gone to deliver a lecture.

''India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022