PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:15 IST
Mizoram Police rescues 9 exotic wildlife species
Mizoram Police have rescued nine exotic wildlife species at Vairengte on the Mizoram-Assam border, an official statement said. The statement said the alert and vigilant Vairengte police check gate duty staff on Wednesday rescued the nine exotic wildlife species which were being smuggled in a vehicle. The rescued species included two Capybara and seven Grey monkeys.

The driver of the vehicle and his accomplice both from Vairengte were arrested, it said.

Further probe is in progress, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

