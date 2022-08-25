Left Menu

Vigilance sleuths arrest 2 TN govt officers for bribery

A village administrative officer VAO and revenue inspector RI were arrested on Thursday in separate cases for allegedly demanding and receiving bribe, said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption DVAC said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:16 IST
Vigilance sleuths arrest 2 TN govt officers for bribery
  • Country:
  • India

A village administrative officer (VAO) and revenue inspector (RI) were arrested on Thursday in separate cases for allegedly demanding and receiving bribe, said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said. The VAO of Kothattai in Cuddalore district demanded and received the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, who had applied for name transfer in the patta document of his land.

In Tiruvallur district, the revenue inspector sought and took Rs 2,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing his application seeking death certificate of his grandfather. In the DVAC parlance, such arrests are often described as 'trap proceedings.' During the proceedings, the accused government servants are arrested when they receive the bribe from complainants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022