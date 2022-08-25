Left Menu

Jeweller robbed in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:24 IST
Jeweller robbed in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

Three masked men robbed 14 kg silver ornaments, 125 gram gold ornaments and Rs 13,000 cash from a jeweller in the Shivdaspura area here, police said on Thursday.

The unidentified bike-borne men fired at jeweller Ram Narayan Sharma while he was on his way home in Chaksu from Pratapnagar on Wednesday night, Shivdaspura SHO Haripal Singh said.

He said the accused then snatched Sharma's bag containing the jewellery and cash and fled the scene.

A case of robbery has been registered, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022