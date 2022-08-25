Woman files FIR against husband for giving her triple talaq

A woman has registered an FIR against her husband and mother-in-law here after she was allegedly given triple talaq, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday by Nusrat Fatima (21) of village Pipra Adai in Khondare area against her husband Mohammad Jawed (23) and mother-in-law at women police station here for giving her triple talaq, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said.

In her complaint under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, Fatima alleged that since September, 2021 she was living with her parents as her in-laws were demanding dowry and did not allow her to stay with them.

She had also lodged a complaint in this regard on October 21, 2021 under relevant sections of the IPC, police said.

On May 25 this year, her husband gave her triple talaq when she refused to withdraw the cases against him, the victim alleged.

SHO, Women police station, Poonam Yadav said the matter is being probed.

