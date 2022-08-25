Left Menu

HC notice to K'taka govt, SEC on BBMP ward reservations

The reservation list for the 243 wards of BBMP was issued on August 3, calling for objections. The petition filed in the HC states that the final list was announced on August 18 without considering the objections.

Updated: 25-08-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:50 IST
The Karnataka High Court has ordered issuance of notices to the State Election Commission (SEC), state government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a petition challenging ward reservations to the civic body. The hearing of the case has been adjourned to September 1. The reservation list for the 243 wards of BBMP was issued on August 3, calling for objections. The petition filed in the HC states that the final list was announced on August 18 without considering the objections. The petitions in the HC has sought quashing of the notification issued by the Urban Development Department. The petition by K Mahadeva is regarding reservation in BTM Layout constituency. It said though 15 percent of the population is SC, proper representation is not provided.

