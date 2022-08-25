Retired MP Women and Child Development dept official booked for swindling money, forgery

A retired official of the Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Department (MPWCDD) has been booked for allegedly swindling money, a police official said on Thursday.

Retired MPWCDD deputy director Mamta Pathak has been accused by former Indian Administrative Service official Salina Singh of swindling Rs 53.70 lakh from the bank account of the latter's husband, a Kolar police station official told PTI.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 465 (forging documents) and 471 (using forged documents) was registered against Pathak on Wednesday night, he added. PTI LAL BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)