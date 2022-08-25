Sub-inspector booked for raping minor in Pratapgarh
- Country:
- India
A case has been registered on court orders against a sub inspector posted at Maheshganj police station here for raping a minor girl, a senior official said on Thursday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said that a case has been lodged on Wednesday against sub-inspector Mahendra Singh on charges of rape and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.
A person belonging to Maheshganj police station area had given a complaint in the court alleging that on June 30 last, accused Singh called his daughter to the police station on the pretext of interrogation, forcibly made her drink alcohol and raped her while threatening to kill her.
While hearing the complaint, the court of Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Pankaj Kumar Srivastava had ordered to register a case against the sub-inspector under relevant sections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
