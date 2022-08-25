Left Menu

Sub-inspector booked for raping minor in Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:47 IST
Sub-inspector booked for raping minor in Pratapgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered on court orders against a sub inspector posted at Maheshganj police station here for raping a minor girl, a senior official said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said that a case has been lodged on Wednesday against sub-inspector Mahendra Singh on charges of rape and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

A person belonging to Maheshganj police station area had given a complaint in the court alleging that on June 30 last, accused Singh called his daughter to the police station on the pretext of interrogation, forcibly made her drink alcohol and raped her while threatening to kill her.

While hearing the complaint, the court of Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Pankaj Kumar Srivastava had ordered to register a case against the sub-inspector under relevant sections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022