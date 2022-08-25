Left Menu

Cycling-Roglic struggles in rain as Evenepoel grabs Vuelta red jersey

The 22-year-old leads the standings by 21 seconds from Frenchman Rudy Molard whose hopes of keeping in the red jersey were hampered by a mechanical. Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic struggled on the latter stages of the final climb to San Miguel de Aguayo and finished in a group of fellow GC contenders one minute and 37 seconds back.

Australian Jay Vine launched a late attack in driving rain to win stage six of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday but reigning champion Primoz Roglic lost time on a brutal final ascent. The Alpecin–Deceuninck rider caught Ukraine's Mark Padun within 6.5km of the first category summit finish and powered through the mist to claim victory.

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel gave chase as the visibility reduced to near zero and finished 15 seconds behind but seized the overall leader's red jersey. The 22-year-old leads the standings by 21 seconds from Frenchman Rudy Molard whose hopes of keeping in the red jersey were hampered by a mechanical.

Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic struggled on the latter stages of the final climb to San Miguel de Aguayo and finished in a group of fellow GC contenders one minute and 37 seconds back.

