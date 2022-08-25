Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a man convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl nine years ago.

Special public prosecutor Sanjeev Bakharwa told PTI that on October 26, 2013, the convict had raped the minor daughter of his sister.

An FIR was registered against him at the Murad Nagar police station.

The court of special judge Sangeeta Kumari on Wednesday awarded rigorous life imprisonment to the convict after holding him guilty under relevant sections of the law for rape, including the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act, Bakharwa said.

A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on him.

