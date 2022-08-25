Left Menu

Visitor attacks jailor at U'khand jail

A man who came to the district jail here under the excuse of meeting a prisoner attacked the jailor and injured him.Naved Akhtar visited the jail in the afternoon, introducing himself as a journalist and said he had come to meet a prisoner, Jail Superintendent Anurag Malik said.

PTI | Tehri | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:08 IST
A man who came to the district jail here under the excuse of meeting a prisoner attacked the jailor and injured him.

Naved Akhtar visited the jail in the afternoon, introducing himself as a journalist and said he had come to meet a prisoner, Jail Superintendent Anurag Malik said. When the prisoner named by him was called, he said he did not know the visitor. Malik got suspicious and informed police. Suddenly, Akhtar picked a glass lying on the table, broke it and attacked the prisoner whom he had come to meet. When Jailor Azhar Abbas tried to intervene, the visitor attacked him with the broken glass, inflicting cut injuries on his fingers. The accused was taken immediately into custody. It is being investigated why the man had visited the jail.

