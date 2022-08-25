Left Menu

Body of unidentified woman found in West Singhbhum

PTI | Chakradharpur | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:16 IST
Body of an unidentified woman was recovered in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The body of the woman aged between 25 to 30 was recovered from the bushes in Pusalota village in a semi nude state.

The local people on their way to work in their paddy field spotted the body this morning and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and recovered it, the officer said.

The local residents said the victim did not belong to their village.

Asked whether it was a rape and murder case, Officer-in-Charge of Chakradharpur police station, Laxman Prasad said though it was not possible to confirm rape immediately but possibility of it cannot be ruled out.

''We have sent the body for post-mortem and rape would be confirmed only after receiving the report,'' the officer said, adding that police has started investigation to trace the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

