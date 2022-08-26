U.S. State Department approves potential sale of radio systems to Morocco
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 00:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of joint tactical radio systems to Morocco in a deal valued at up to $141.1 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The principal contractors will be General Atomic Aeronautical Systems, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Leonardo SpA, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morocco
- Raytheon
- Pentagon
- Lockheed Martin
- The U.S. State Department
Advertisement