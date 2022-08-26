Left Menu

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta on Thursday, police said.Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12.30 pm local time and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 48 kilometers south of Atlanta.Two of the victims were treated and taken to hospitals.

PTI | Mcdonough | Updated: 26-08-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 01:34 IST
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
  • Country:
  • United States

Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta on Thursday, police said.

Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12.30 pm local time and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 48 kilometers south of Atlanta.

Two of the victims were treated and taken to hospitals. The third was treated and released at the scene.

Police said there was no threat to public safety. No additional details were immediately released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022