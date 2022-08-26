Court permits JD(S) MLA, facing CBI case, to visit England for dental treatment

A Special Court here has permitted JD(S) MLA from Melukote, C S Puttaraju, to visit England for dental treatment and the US to attend a function. Puttaraju had filed the application before Judge B Jayantha Kumar, who heads the Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPs/ MLAs in Karnataka. The permission was sought to visit England and the US between August 20 and September 20. Since he is facing a CBI probe in a Prevention of Corruption case, he needs the nod of the court to travel abroad. It was contended that ''accused is suffering from several dental abscess and generalised gum disease due to which he is desperate for help and guidance in getting the disease sorted for which he needs to travel abroad for the serious dental treatment.'' Puttaraju was supposed to visit England between December 10, 2021 to December 30, 2021 as per permission accorded by the court on November 29, 2021. However, he was unable to travel to England as the flight was cancelled due to Covid-19 cases in England and the visitors from other countries were restricted from travelling, the petition said. The court accorded Puttaraju, the accused number five in the case, permission to travel abroad subject to some conditions.

The conditions include that he shall file his affidavit within 15 days after he returns to India from abroad and also produce documents such as original flight boarding pass to the court.

