Left Menu

Delhi Assembly pays homage to ITBP jawans killed in J-K accident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 12:46 IST
Delhi Assembly pays homage to ITBP jawans killed in J-K accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly on Friday observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the ITBP soldiers, who were killed in a bus accident in Pahalgam last month.

Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans died and 32 security personnel were injured when the bus in which they were returning from the Amarnath Yatra duty fell into a deep gorge.

The one-day special session started on a sour note as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs started shouting slogans against the BJP and entered the well of the House in protest against alleged horse trading attempts to topple the Delhi government.

The BJP legislators resorted to counter sloganeering.

Deputy Speaker of the House Rakhi Birla order AAP MLA Rituraj Jha to leave the House for 15 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022