UP: Counterfeit currency with Rs 3.50 lakh face value seized; 3 arrested

Three people were arrested for carrying counterfeit currency notes with a face value of over Rs 3.50 lakh here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agrawal said the three people were riding towards Delhi on a motorcycle when they were intercepted on Wednesday evening.

They were found in possession of 719 counterfeit notes, all of Rs 500 denomination, carrying a total face value of Rs 3,59,500.

The arrests were made on a tip-off that counterfeit notes were being brought from Nepal, adjoining the Bareilly division, police said.

A case was registered against the trio in Fatehganj West police station late on Thursday, they said.

The police said intelligence agencies have begun questioning them.

SP Agrawal said one of the accused revealed that he had been dealing in counterfeit notes for the past five years and that one Dharmendra used to provide him these notes in Nepal.

Efforts are on to trace the gang, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)