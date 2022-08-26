Left Menu

Police constable hangs self in Delhi

A woman constable posted at the control room allegedly hanged herself to death at her residence in southwest Delhis Palam area on Friday morning, officials said. She was posted in the control room. A suicide note was recovered and she has not blamed anyone for taking the extreme step, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 14:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

