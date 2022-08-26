Left Menu

Hate speech row: No protests near Charminar in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:54 IST
No protests were witnessed at localities close to the Charminar and the Friday prayers near the historic monument also passed off peacefully, police said.

Some parts of the city witnessed protests during the last few days following a row over the alleged hate speech by suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh and objectionable slogans allegedly being raised.

Additional forces were deployed on Friday afternoon, they said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by Singh.

In a tweet, Owaisi on Thursday said the police had picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area in the city on Wednesday and on his representation were later released.

Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday under the Preventive Detention Act, days after he secured bail in a case related to making controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad that triggered protests in some parts of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

