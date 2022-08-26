Left Menu

No discussion with DTC on resumption of Delhi-Lahore bus service yet: RTI reply

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:08 IST
No discussion with DTC on resumption of Delhi-Lahore bus service yet: RTI reply
  • Country:
  • India

There has so far been no discussion on the resumption of the Delhi-Lahore bus service which was stopped on August 12, 2020, according to an RTI reply.

The Delhi-Lahore bus service has remained suspended for more than two years as the Delhi Transport Corporation cancelled its international service following Pakistan's decision to discontinue it in the wake of India revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Replying to an RTI query on August 8, the DTC, which comes under the Delhi government, said, ''There has been no discussion by the Ministry of External Affairs with the Delhi Transport Corporation to resume Delhi-Lahore bus service since its suspension.'' The public transporter of the national capital also said that no payment was made to private bus operators after suspension of the Delhi-Lahore service.

The Delhi-Lahore bus service was started in February 1999 but suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack. It was restarted in July 2003.

The service was operated from the Ambedkar Stadium terminal near Delhi Gate. DTC buses used to ply every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) buses every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on the Delhi-Lahore route.

For the return trip, DTC buses used to start from Lahore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, whereas the PTDC buses were available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022