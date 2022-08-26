Left Menu

Delhi court sends MCD official to 14-day judicial custody in bribery case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 19:36 IST
A Delhi court on Friday sent a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official, allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe, to judicial custody for 14 days.

The lawyer said that his client - Vinod Kumar - was arrested Thursday while he was allegedly accepting a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

The 54-year-old MCD official was arrested by the anti-corruption branch and was produced before Special Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra, who sent him to judicial custody.

Advocate Namit Saxena, appearing for the accused, opposed the police plea for his client's custody, claiming there was no evidence of any demand being made regarding the alleged bribe, and that the custody was unwarranted.

According to the complaint filed by RK Puram resident Asif Khan, Kumar and another person were harassing him to pay a bribe of Rs 10,000 per month for running an automobile repair shop on the footpath in RK Puram Sector-7.

After verification, a team was constituted and a trap was laid near the workshop of the complainant, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

