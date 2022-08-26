Maha: Four held for stealing jewellery from women on express train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested four persons for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 10.26 lakh from two women onboard an express train in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The GRP Nagpur nabbed the accused Sheikh Rais Sheikh Sayed (26), Mohammed Samsher Shah Salim Shah (24), Firoz Ahmed Faruque Ahmed Sheikh (32) and Shahrukh Khan Nisar Khan (25), within 24 hours of the crime, the official said.

The incident took place onboard the Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express late on Wednesday night, he said.

The accused had allegedly stolen two bags from the women travelling in the AC coach of the train, and the victims reported the matter to the GRP Nagpur, stating that the theft had taken place when the train was passing through Murtizapur railway station.

After examining the CCTV footage from the coach and at Malkapur railway station, the police arrested Sheikh Rais from Bhusawal and the subsequently the others were nabbed, he said. The police have recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 7.81 lakh from the accused so far, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)