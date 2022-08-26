Left Menu

Non-cooperation of govt on Pegasus is admission that it was misused: CPI-M

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:50 IST
Non-cooperation of govt on Pegasus is admission that it was misused: CPI-M
  • Country:
  • India

After a Supreme Court-appointed committee's observation that the Centre did not cooperate with the Pegasus probe, the CPI(M) on Friday hit out at the government saying ''non-cooperation'' is often an evidence of guilt.

The apex court on Thursday said the technical panel appointed by it to probe the unauthorised use of Pegasus has found some malware in five of the 29 mobile phones examined, but could not conclude whether it was due to the Israeli spyware.

''The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) strongly denounces the refusal of the Union Government to be accountable before the judiciary and to the country on the use of Pegasus, a military grade spyware, against our own citizens. The committee appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate the use of this spyware has informed that the government was “not cooperative”. This is unacceptable,'' the party said in a statement.

It further stated that non-cooperation is an admission that the spyware was misused. ''Such obduracy of non-cooperation by the government is a clear admission that this spyware was misused against those holding high Constitutional office, opposition leaders, journalists etc, which has a damaging impact on the quality of democracy and democratic rights of citizens.

''When the allegations of the use of Pegasus came up, many countries had begun serious investigations. France, Mexico, Spain and others are seriously pursuing these investigations. Israeli investigations have revealed that the governments of countries like India, Hungary and Saudi Arabia have brought this spyware. Given this, it is incumbent upon the Union government to come clean and be accountable. The judiciary must ensure such accountability,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022