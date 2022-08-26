Left Menu

Two girls jump wall, escape from shelter home in UP village

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:13 IST
Two minor girls living in a shelter home in Nekpur village here escaped by jumping the wall of the home, police said on Friday.

The girls had been staying at the shelter home for the past one month. Superintendent of the ‘balika grah’ Meena Singh said that on Thursday night, when everyone was sleeping, the two girls went to the toilet, and escaped.

People came to know about the escape when they woke up the next morning.

Singh said they are searching for the missing girls.

Rajesh Yadav, Inspector, Civil Lines Police Station, said that both girls had earlier run away with their lovers.

When they were caught by the police, they had told the court that they would prefer to stay with their lovers, he said.

Despite assurances by their family members, the girls were not ready to go back to their homes, and on the orders of the court, they were sent to the 'balika grah' a month back, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

