Man's decomposing body found in Gurugram PG; missing roommate booked

A 26-year-old man’s decomposing body was found in a PG in Palam Vihar area here, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Radha Vallabh, a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

His body was found after locals complained of a foul smell coming from his room and informed the police.

According to the police, Radha Vallabh worked in a private company in Manesar and had shifted to a PG in Palam Vihar on August 18. He shared the room with one Kanhaiya, a friend of his, who hailed from Hathras in UP.

Kanhaiya, who has been missing, has been made a suspect in the case and has been booked for murder, police said.

Police said that they are searching for Kanhaiya, adding the cause behind the murder will be revealed only after his arrest.

Police recovered the decomposing body of Radha Vallabh on Friday from his PG room, which was locked from outside, while his friend Kanhaiya was found missing. Krishan Kumar, a brother of the deceased, in his complaint said that Kanhaiya had been a friend of his brother for the last three years and was known to their family.

The family was informed of the incident on Thursday by one Naresh Kumar Jain, who said a dead body had been found from Kanhaiya's room. When he reached there, he found it was his brother's.

“Kanhaiya, the roommate of my brother, fled after killing my brother and he killed my brother in enmity. To hide his dead body, he locked the room from the outside,” Krishan Kumar said in his complaint. An FIR has been registered against Kanhaiya under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC at Palam Vihar Police Station.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, who did the post mortem, said that the injury marks found on Vallabh’s head and other body parts were two to three days old.

Samples of viscera have been sent to FSL, Bhondsi for examination, he said. “The body was handed over to the relatives after post mortem. The reason for the murder will be cleared only after the arrest of the accused. Efforts are on to arrest the accused,” said Sub Inspector Dinesh Kumar, the Investigating Officer.

