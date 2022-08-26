Left Menu

Woman hit on jaw with weapon on way to home by unknown man in Keshav Puram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 23:44 IST
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged object by an unknown person at the instance of her ex-boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported to the police on Wednesday, they said.

When they were informed, Police reached the spot and rushed the victim to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

She was found to have sustained superficial lacerated wounds on the right jaw line and right thumb according to the doctors who examined her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The accused have been booked for several charges under the IPC including one for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, she said.

The victim in her complaint said that an unknown person at the instance of one Naveen Sharma, her ex-boyfriend, assaulted her while she was returning to her home in Keshav Puram.

Around three months ago, she had filed a complaint of intimidation against Sharma, however, the matter was settled mutually between them as she gave in writing that she didn't want any legal action, police said.

During investigation, the CCTV cameras installed in the area were analysed which showed that the accused had come on a scooty and one of them assaulted the victim, the DCP said.

According to police, the woman and Sharma were in a relationship for one year, however the victim wanted to end it, but he was not ready for it.

Two teams have been formed to nab the accused persons, police said.

