Morocco recalls Tunisia ambassador over Western Sahara

Morocco recalled its ambassador to Tunisia for consultations on Friday after Tunisian President Kais Saied received the head of the Western Sahara independence movement, the Polisario Front.

Morocco said Tunisia's decision to invite the Polisario head to a Japanese development summit for Africa that Tunis is hosting this weekend had "deeply hurt the feelings of the Moroccan people."

