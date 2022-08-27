Maharashtra CM's convoy stuck in traffic after truck, vehicle break down blocking road in Pune

Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shindes convoy was stuck in traffic briefly Friday evening after a truck and a car broke down blocking the highway near Chandani Chowk in Pune.Personnel from the Pimpri Chinchwad Police traffic department rushed to the spot and helped the chief ministers convoy pass through the area.Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Anand Bhoite said the chief ministers convoy was on the way to Satara.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-08-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 01:04 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's convoy was stuck in traffic briefly Friday evening after a truck and a car broke down blocking the highway near Chandani Chowk in Pune.

Personnel from the Pimpri Chinchwad Police traffic department rushed to the spot and helped the chief minister's convoy pass through the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anand Bhoite said the chief minister's convoy was on the way to Satara. ''As a truck and a car broke down blocking two lanes of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Chandani Chowk in Pune, the convoy got stuck at around 8 pm. We immediately rushed to the spot and helped the convoy pass through a third lane,'' he said.

The convoy got stuck in traffic for 15 minutes.

Seeing CM Shinde, some people standing on service roads approached him and and appraised him of the daily traffic issues on the stretch due to the ongoing road work.

Shinde then called officials concerned of the civic body and the NHAI and asked them to address the issue. ''Tomorrow, a meeting has been called by the PMC commissioner to take stock of the traffic issue on the stretch,'' he said.

