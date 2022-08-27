KOLKATA TEA QUOTATIONS

(All prices in Rs/Kg on the basis of Sale-33) CATEGORY CTC Brokens Fannings Best Assam 350.00-410.00 320.00-380.00 Good Assam 280.00-350.00 270.00-320.00 Medium Assam 210.00-280.00 220.00-270.00 Cachar 170.00-210.00 Unquoted rest all unquoted ------ ORTHODOX Whole leaf Brokens Fannings Best Assam 500.00-550.00 420.00-480.00 290.00-340.00 Good Assam 440.00-500.00 380.00-420.00 240.00-290.00 Medium Assam 380.00-430.00 320.00-380.00 190.00-240.00 rest all unquoted.

----- DUST Best Assam 270.00-410.00 Good Assam 270.00-340.00 Medium Assam 200.00-270.00 rest all unquoted.

