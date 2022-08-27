Three held for ATM fraud cases in Haryana

Haryana Police on Saturday said it arrested three persons allegedly involved in separate ATM fraud cases.

A police spokesperson said the ATM fraud investigation cell (AFIC) arrested Jaiveer Singh, a resident of Hisar, from Sultanpuri in Delhi.

The AFIC has been set up to effectively deal with cases of ATM frauds across the state.

Jaiveer was wanted in 16 cases of cheating people after committing ATM frauds in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

In January, Ranveer Singh, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, had lodged a complaint with the Yamunanagar district police alleging that some unidentified person changed his ATM card. Ranveer Singh said about Rs 90,000 was withdrawn from his account through unauthorised transactions. The case was declared untraceable by the district police, the spokesperson said. Subsequently, it was handed over to the AFIC which reinvestigated it and arrested accused Jaiveer Singh from Delhi on the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence, he said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that 16 cases had been registered against the accused in different states. Nine cases were registered in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), two in Delhi, two in Ambala and one case each in Karnal, Kaithal and Yamunanagar, the spokesperson said.

During the investigation, 17 ATM cards were recovered from his possession, he said.

Police said Jaiveer Singh every time after committing the crime used to change the place to escape from the police. In another case, a team of Rohtak Police apprehended two accused on the charges of defrauding people worth Rs 3.43 lakh.

Ajit, a resident of Jhajjar district, had lodged a complaint that on July 25, 2021, he had given his ATM card to his son.

The accused fraudulently changed the ATM card which was in the possession of Ajit's son and carried out the transaction of Rs 3.43 lakh, the spokesperson said.

This case too was declared untraceable by the district police. The AFIC Rohtak team took the case and with the help of CCTV footage arrested Kamal and Sumit, he said.

