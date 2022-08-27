Left Menu

German tourist detained in Iran - Berlin

A German tourist has been detained in Iran, the German foreign ministry said on Saturday, declining to give further details beyond saying the man was receiving consular assistance.

On Friday, the Persian Service of Radio Liberty said a 66-year-old German man was arrested about a month ago in Iran for taking pictures in an area where photography was prohibited.

The Iranian interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the detention.

