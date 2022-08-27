Delhi: Labourer beaten to death by four people for objecting to drinking on footpath; 2 arrested

A 44-year-old labourer was beaten to death allegedly by four persons after he asked them not to drink on a foothpath in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Saturday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the case.

On Thursday around 7.26 am, information was received from Max Hospital, Saket that a man, identified as Arvind Sah, a resident of Pushp Vihar Sector-4, was brought to the hospital by his brother, Arun, and he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the hospital and learnt that Sah worked as a labourer at Tughlakabad container depot, he said.

His brother did not suspect that Sah was killed by anyone as the deceased was addicted to drinking and used to return home late night or sometimes the next morning. He did not have any enmity with anyone, the officer said.

On Thursday around 6 am, the deceased was found lying near a Mother Dairy outlet in Pushp Vihar Sector-4, around 200 metres away from his home. A person known to the family saw him and informed Arun who took him to the hospital, police said.

During inquiry, it was found that the deceased was assaulted by three to four persons around 11 pm on Wednesday. Therefore, a case of murder was registered and investigation taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Two accused persons -- Sher Singh Rawat (51), a resident of Maidan Garhi, and Anshul (22), a resident of Saidulajab -- were arrested in connection with the case. Anshul disclosed that his two friends, both residents of Saidullajab, were also involved in the offence, the DCP said. Sah saw the accused were drinking on a footpath. He asked them not to drink on the footpath as it could lead to inconvenience for the public, following which an altercation broke out, they said. Anshul called two of his friends and they all assaulted the victim and fled, police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the two remaining accused.

