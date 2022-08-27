Looking forward to working closely with new CJI: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said he looks forward to working closely with Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit for "speedy delivery of justice." Rijiju called on Justice Lalit earlier in the day to greet him upon being sworn in as the new CJI. ''Earlier today, I called on the new Chief Justice of India, Justice U U Lalit at his official residence in New Delhi. Looking forward to working closely with him to ensure speedy delivery of justice,'' Rijiju tweeted. Justice Lalit was sworn in on Saturday as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

