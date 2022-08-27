Left Menu

Looking forward to working closely with new CJI: Rijiju

Earlier today, I called on the new Chief Justice of India, Justice U U Lalit at his official residence in New Delhi. Justice Lalit was sworn in on Saturday as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 22:26 IST
Looking forward to working closely with new CJI: Rijiju
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said he looks forward to working closely with Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit for "speedy delivery of justice." Rijiju called on Justice Lalit earlier in the day to greet him upon being sworn in as the new CJI. ''Earlier today, I called on the new Chief Justice of India, Justice U U Lalit at his official residence in New Delhi. Looking forward to working closely with him to ensure speedy delivery of justice,'' Rijiju tweeted. Justice Lalit was sworn in on Saturday as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022