Dutch commandos wounded in shooting outside Indiana hotel

Three Dutch commandos in the United States for training exercises were wounded in a shooting outside their hotel in Indianapolis on Friday night, the Dutch Defense Ministry said. A police officer with the IMPD said on FOX 59 that it appeared there was an altercation that took place earlier at a different location from the Hampton Inn in downtown Indianapolis.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-08-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 22:33 IST
Three Dutch commandos in the United States for training exercises were wounded in a shooting outside their hotel in Indianapolis on Friday night, the Dutch Defense Ministry said. One of them was in critical condition, a statement published on Saturday said. The men were in the state of Indiana for training purposes, it said, adding that local police were investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), which is handling the investigation, was not immediately available for comment. A police officer with the IMPD said on FOX 59 that it appeared there was an altercation that took place earlier at a different location from the Hampton Inn in downtown Indianapolis. "Right now the information we're willing to disclose is that it was not something that occurred inside the hotel," the officer told the news channel. "It was a previous altercation we believe at another location. It did not happen inside the Hampton, the actual occurrence was outside."

