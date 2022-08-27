Man injured as truck falls on car in Kolkata

A man was injured as a truck fell onto his car in south Kolkata's Kidderpore area on Saturday evening, police said.

The loaded truck fell on the car sideways in Babubazar area, injuring the occupant of the car, they said.

Disaster management officials were called in to cut the metal sheets of the mangled car to rescue the man, police said.

The man was admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital, they added.

