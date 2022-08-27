Left Menu

Man injured as truck falls on car in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 22:59 IST
Man injured as truck falls on car in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

A man was injured as a truck fell onto his car in south Kolkata's Kidderpore area on Saturday evening, police said.

The loaded truck fell on the car sideways in Babubazar area, injuring the occupant of the car, they said.

Disaster management officials were called in to cut the metal sheets of the mangled car to rescue the man, police said.

The man was admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022