Left Menu

Authorities say body found in canal is missing Mexican journalist

Police found a body on Thursday in a canal in the resort town of Mazatlan on Mexico's Pacific coast. The town's mayor, Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres, told reporters on Saturday that test results were pending that would confirm the body's identity, but that "everything indicates that it is her." Vazquez's family reported her missing in late July. Vazquez's death adds to a growing list of murdered journalists in what is already the deadliest year on record for the Mexican press.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-08-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 02:01 IST
Authorities say body found in canal is missing Mexican journalist
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The governor of Sinaloa, Mexico, on Saturday said a body found earlier this week was of missing radio announcer Candida Cristal Vazquez, local media reported. Police found a body on Thursday in a canal in the resort town of Mazatlan on Mexico's Pacific coast.

The town's mayor, Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres, told reporters on Saturday that test results were pending that would confirm the body's identity, but that "everything indicates that it is her." Vazquez's family reported her missing in late July.

Vazquez's death adds to a growing list of murdered journalists in what is already the deadliest year on record for the Mexican press. On Monday, columnist Fredid "Fredy" Roman was killed in the state of Guerrero, following the deaths of at least 18 other journalists this year, according to human rights organization Article 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022