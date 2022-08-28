Left Menu

Nigerian national, wife held in Delhi for duping Odisha man

A Nigerian national and his wife have been arrested from New Delhi by the Odisha Police for allegedly duping a man in the eastern state after befriending him on social media, officials said.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 28-08-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 10:28 IST
Nigerian national, wife held in Delhi for duping Odisha man
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian national and his wife have been arrested from New Delhi by the Odisha Police for allegedly duping a man in the eastern state after befriending him on social media, officials said. Emmanuel Namani (35) and Suchim Tikhir (32) were apprehended by the cyber wing of Balasore Police on Saturday, they said.

The duo is part of a gang, another member of which - Samson Emeke Alika (39) from Nigeria - was held from the national capital on August 6, the officials said. Alika was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 30 lakh from the man in Odisha's Balasore district through a honey trap. Based on the information provided by him, two more people were apprehended from New Delhi, a senior police officer said.

The cyber police station in Balasore had started investigation into the case in January, he said. Speaking on the couple's modus operandi, the officer said Namani used the name and photo of a woman reportedly from the UK on social media, and befriended the unsuspecting man. They would then allegedly extort money from him.

The couple has defrauded more people in similar manner, police said. Police seized Rs 6 lakh in cash, two laptops, passports, and gold chains from the possession of the duo, who were brought to Balasore on transit remand, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022