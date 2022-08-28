Left Menu

Nine additional judges for Calcutta HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 11:46 IST
Nine judicial officers were on Sunday elevated as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court, the law ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, the nine new additional judges have been appointed for a period of two years.

Usually, additional judges are appointed for two years and then elevated as permanent judges.

Those appointed are Biswaroop Chowdhury, Partha Sarathi Sen, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Apurba Sinha Ray and Md Shabbar Rashidi, in that order of seniority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

