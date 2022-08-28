Left Menu

BSF sub-inspector shot at by friend in Delhi

A Border Security Force sub-inspector was allegedly shot at by his friend in a car in southwest Delhis Najafgarh area, police said on Sunday. The sub-inspectors friend, who was in an intoxicated state has been arrest, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 12:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Border Security Force sub-inspector was allegedly shot at by his friend in a car in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said on Sunday. The sub-inspector's friend, who was in an ''intoxicated'' state has been arrest, they said. The victim -- Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, was under treatment and was unfit for statement, police said, adding that the sub-inspector was posted in Jharkhand.

The matter came to light on Saturday when an information regarding a gun shot injury was received at Najafgarh police station from Venkateshwara Hospital, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the victim along with his brother-in-law Ankush, nephew Ravi and one more person named Sandeep Sehwag driving around in a car in Dwarka. Sehwag had a loaded pistol with him and was in an intoxicated state. He fired a round which hit Kumar, he said.

''Sehwag (29), who works as a driver, has been arrested and a case of 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of Arms Act has been registered,'' the DCP said.

