Maha: Two held for triggering explosion at thermal power station in Parli

PTI | Beed | Updated: 28-08-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly triggering an explosion at the thermal power station in Parli of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Sunday.

A blast occurred in the ash fall area of the power station around 7.30 pm on Friday, an official from Parli rural police said.

The security supervisor, who was patrolling at the time, heard the blast and spotted two men at the scene, he said. At least 103 gelatine sticks and 150 detonators were found on the two men, who claimed that they were daily wage labourers, and had triggered the blast on the directions of another accused, the official said.

The two men were handed over to the police, while the third accused is absconding, he said.

A case under section 286 (whoever does, with any explosive substance, any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered, the official said.

