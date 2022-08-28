Left Menu

Bodies of 2 newborn girls found in UP village

Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, he said. The SHO said the bodies are yet to be identified and the matter is being probed.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 28-08-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of two newborn girls were found within a gap of few hours in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Dargah Sharif Police Station Manoj Singh, said, the first body was found near a pond in Gadriyan Purva village on Saturday.

“A few hours later, another body of an infant girl was found floating in the pond. Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination,'' he said. The SHO said the bodies are yet to be identified and the matter is being probed.

