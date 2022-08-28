10-year-old boy drowns in Ganga
PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 28-08-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A 10-year-old boy got drowned while taking bath in river Ganga in Kokhraj area here on Sunday, police said.
Station House Officer of Kokhraj police station Tej Bahadur Singh said Ajay (10), a resident of Kurai village was taking bath in the river along with his friends at the Urai ghat when he suddenly drowned in deep water.
With the help of local divers, the body of the deceased was fished out and handed over to his family members, the SHO added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tej Bahadur Singh
- Urai
- Ganga
- Kokhraj
- Station House
- Ajay
- Kurai village
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: BJP Madurai district president Saravanan announces his resignation from party
Uttar Pradesh: Ganga-Yamuna water level rises in Prayagraj, submerges low-lying areas
Rs 30,000 crore sanctioned to clean Ganga, its tributaries: Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat
India capable of big things: Jaishankar recalls 'Operation Ganga' success at event in Brazil
BJP 'purifies' Rajghat with Ganga jal after AAP MLAs' visit; party MP compares Kejriwal to Goebbels