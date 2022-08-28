Left Menu

10-year-old boy drowns in Ganga

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 28-08-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 17:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 10-year-old boy got drowned while taking bath in river Ganga in Kokhraj area here on Sunday, police said.

Station House Officer of Kokhraj police station Tej Bahadur Singh said Ajay (10), a resident of Kurai village was taking bath in the river along with his friends at the Urai ghat when he suddenly drowned in deep water.

With the help of local divers, the body of the deceased was fished out and handed over to his family members, the SHO added.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

