10-year-old boy drowns in Ganga

A 10-year-old boy got drowned while taking bath in river Ganga in Kokhraj area here on Sunday, police said.

Station House Officer of Kokhraj police station Tej Bahadur Singh said Ajay (10), a resident of Kurai village was taking bath in the river along with his friends at the Urai ghat when he suddenly drowned in deep water.

With the help of local divers, the body of the deceased was fished out and handed over to his family members, the SHO added.

