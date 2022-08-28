UP: Man shot dead following argument over irrigating field

A man was shot dead and another sustained injuries in a clash between members of a family following a tiff over irrigating a field here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Manoj Sharma (40), has a tubewell in his field in Shevazpur village under Vijaygarh police station and his relative wanted to draw water from it to irrigate his field.

However, Sharma refused and this enraged the relative, who along with other family members, opened fire at Manoj killing him on the spot and injuring a bystander, police said, adding that the incident took place on Saturday.

A senior police officer said five people have been named in the police report and arrested.

