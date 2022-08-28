Rise in Mettur Dam-level, discharge up

With inflow of water increasing to 1.20 lakh cusecs, a total of 87,000 cusecs is being discharged from Mettur Dam in Salem district, Tamil Nadu, from early Sunday.

The surplus water is because of the discharge from Krishna Raja Sagar and Kabini Dams in Karnataka that has been receiving heavy rain, official sources said.

The water-level in the Mettur Dam stood at 120 feet and the storage at 93.47 tmc, they said.

People living in low-lying areas and river banks have been asked to move to safe places, they added.

