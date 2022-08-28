Left Menu

J-K admin cancels finance accounts assistant, junior engineer recruitment list; orders CBI probe

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-08-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 20:24 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday cancelled the recruitment of finance accounts assistants and junior engineers and ordered a CBI probe into the selection process. It assured all aspirants that those responsible for alleged discrepancies will not be spared and there won't be any compromise on merit.

''JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe recommended into the selection process,'' the Directorate of Information and Public Relations tweeted.

''Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon,'' it added. Finance accounts assistant (FAA) aspirants have been protesting for the last few weeks here against the possible quashing of the merit list over alleged discrepancies.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cancelled the selection of police sub-inspector after alleged irregularities in the recruitment process surfaced. He also ordered a CBI probe into the recruitment process.

