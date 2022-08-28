Left Menu

J-K admin formulating policies to engage youth in governance process: LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-08-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 21:08 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration is formulating policies that engage youth in the governance process and ensure participation in their on-ground implementation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

Only the youth have the potential to light up the society and transform several vital matters related to social welfare, he said at the closing ceremony of the Kashmir Mega Football Tournament at Sehpora in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

''The Union Territory government is formulating policies that engage the youth in the governance process and ensure their participation in on-ground implementation,'' Sinha said.

He said the targeted schemes under 'Mission Youth' have been crafted to empower the youth. It provides the youth opportunities to become ambassadors of innovation, peace, progress and sports, he added.

Livelihood generation programmes, skill development, counselling, sports, recreation and financial assistance by the government have brought a new revolution in youth empowerment in the last two years, Sinha said.

The football tournament was organised by Voice for Peace and Justice, an NGO, in collaboration with J-K Sports Council under the Special Activity Programme of 'My Youth My Pride' (Phase-II).

''We are witnessing the unifying power of sports and personal transformation of youth who are emerging as creative leaders of the society,'' the LG said.

Terming the youth as the real wealth of the country, he said, ''We have a moral responsibility and moral obligation to make sure the young generation has the opportunity to blossom.'' PTI SSB SSB NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

