Separate lane to be created for vehicles using Mumbai-Pune E-way for Ganesh festival: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday directed the state administration to create a separate lane at the toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the vehicles going for the upcoming Ganesh festival.

A statement from the chief minister's office said the decision was taken to ease the movement of traffic on the highway.

The 10-day festival begins on August 31. Shinde visited the Khalapur toll plaza and took the decision after meeting of officials. He also asked for increased manpower to prevent traffic congestion and rush at toll plazas during the festivals and holidays. He also asked the authorities to strengthen the CCTV system to prevent accidents and ensure security on the expressway. On Friday, the Maharashtra government had waived the toll on Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa highways as well as toll plazas of other Public Works Department (PWD) roads from August 27 to September 11 in view of Ganesh festival. The move was aimed at providing a relief to Ganpati devotees travelling from different parts of the state to the coastal Konkan belt of the state.

