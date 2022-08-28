Left Menu

European judges challenge EU approval of Poland's recovery plan

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-08-2022 22:39 IST
Four European judges associations challenged in European Union's General Court a decision to approve Poland's recovery and resilience plan, they said in a statement on Sunday.

Poland's access to 23.9 billion euros ($23.8 billion) in grants and 11.5 billion euros in cheap loans had been blocked due to a dispute over judicial independence. But in June the Commission said it was approving Poland's recovery plan, opening the way for Warsaw to get the cash.

($1 = 1.0039 euros)

