Two arrested in Assam for 'jihadi activities'
28-08-2022
Two people were arrested in Assam’s Barpeta district on Sunday for allegedly indulging in jihadi activities, police said.
Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad were detained from a house in Sorbhog area of the district on Saturday night, they said.
''Following their interrogation overnight, they were arrested on Sunday,'' a police officer said.
When produced before a local court, they were remanded to 10 days in police custody, he said.
