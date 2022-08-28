Left Menu

Two arrested in Assam for 'jihadi activities'

PTI | Barpeta | Updated: 28-08-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 23:08 IST
Two arrested in Assam for 'jihadi activities'
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested in Assam’s Barpeta district on Sunday for allegedly indulging in jihadi activities, police said.

Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad were detained from a house in Sorbhog area of the district on Saturday night, they said.

''Following their interrogation overnight, they were arrested on Sunday,'' a police officer said.

When produced before a local court, they were remanded to 10 days in police custody, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022