Two arrested in Assam for 'jihadi activities'

Two people were arrested in Assam’s Barpeta district on Sunday for allegedly indulging in jihadi activities, police said.

Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad were detained from a house in Sorbhog area of the district on Saturday night, they said.

''Following their interrogation overnight, they were arrested on Sunday,'' a police officer said.

When produced before a local court, they were remanded to 10 days in police custody, he said.

