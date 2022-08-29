Singapore tourist rapes Russian woman in Himachal’s Kullu
A Russian woman was allegedly raped by a man from Singapore in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Alexander Lee Jia Jun, has been arrested, they said.
An FIR has been registered against the accused, under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Manali police station on Sunday, they said. The woman, who was staying in Manali with her mother, in her complaint alleged that Jun called her in his room and raped her, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
