Singapore tourist rapes Russian woman in Himachal’s Kullu

A Russian woman was allegedly raped by a man from Singapore in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said on Monday. The woman, who was staying in Manali with her mother, in her complaint alleged that Jun called her in his room and raped her, they said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-08-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 13:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Russian woman was allegedly raped by a man from Singapore in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Alexander Lee Jia Jun, has been arrested, they said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused, under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Manali police station on Sunday, they said. The woman, who was staying in Manali with her mother, in her complaint alleged that Jun called her in his room and raped her, they said.

